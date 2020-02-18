MISSING PERSON: A Liberal, MO man with episodes of dementia is missing

LAMAR, Mo. — A 77-year-old Liberal, Missouri man, John Shomin, has been missing since 8:00 A.M. February 17th, 2020.

When Linda Shomin, John Shomin’s wife, returned home around 12:00 P.M., John was not home and has not returned home.

He was last wearing coveralls, white hat with a black front, driving a 2015 Navy Blue Ford pickup.

John has had recent episodes with dementia and could be headed to Girard, Kansas.

John is typically in bed around 7:00 P.M. and this is out of his character. At this time, we do not have a picture of the truck.

If you have any information regarding John Shomin or his whereabouts, contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 417-682-5541.