Missing Joplin teen located

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin teen who went missing over a month ago has been located.

Joplin police confirm 14-year-old Leora Hardee is safe and there are plans underway to get her home. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening, the Joplin Police Department says they received information that Hardee had been located after she turned herself in to a law enforcement agency in Wisconsin.

They say Leora is in good health and local authorities are currently working with Wisconsin officials to return her to Missouri. Investigators also say, the criminal investigation regarding her disappearance is still ongoing and no other information can be released at this time.

Hardee went missing on September 17th near her home on D Street.