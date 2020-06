GRANBY, Mo. — Granby authorities are asking for help in finding a missing teen from the area.

Ashton Russel has been listed as missing since 9:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 3rd. Multiple agencies are searching but have not reported any traces.

Russel has high functioning autism and does not have a cell phone. Granby police say that he may try to contact friends and/or relatives in neighboring areas.

If you have any information you are being asked to contact the Granby Police Department.