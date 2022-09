CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

17 year-old Dylan Alexander Bell has been missing since Friday.

Authorities say he was last seen in Carthage driving a 2006 Gray Dodge Magnum.

Bell is 5’11 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on Bell’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Carthage Police Department at (417) 359-9100 or call 911.