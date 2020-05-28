Missing Carl Junction Teenager

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report on a Carl Junction teen.

Rainee Rickey was last seen at her residence near Carl Junction, Mo. around 12:30 A.M.

Rickey is a white, 14-year old female, standing about 5’8″ and weighs around 130lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Rickey’s whereabouts, or if you’ve located her, you can contact Detective Ayres at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 358-8177 ext. 1298 or JASCO (417) 359-9100.