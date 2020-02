UPDATE: Hays has been located and is safe per the Carl Junction Police Department.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teen.

16-year-old Skyler Hays was last seen on February 7th at his home in Carl Junction.

He is reported to have left for an unknown destination in an unknown direction.

The police department asks that if you have any information on Skyler’s whereabouts that you contact them at (417)-649-7070.