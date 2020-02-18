Missing Barton County man spotted in Camden County, Silver Alert Issued

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Liberal, Missouri man was spotted Monday at a store in Camden County.
Authorities say 77-year-old John Shomin was in the Macks Creeks area.
Store camera captured Shomin shortly before 5:30pm on Monday.
If you have family or friends in the Camden County area we are asking for this to be shared in that area, and also areas even along 54 hwy.Barton County Sheriff
The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert.
Shomin has been missing since 8:00 am Monday morning.
He was last wearing coveralls, white hat with a black front, driving a 2015 Navy Blue Ford pickup.
Shomin has had recent episodes with dementia.
If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency.