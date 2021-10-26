Missing Arkansas woman’s purse, car found in Delaware County; authorities find body in the area

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A body found in rural Delaware County may be that of a missing Arkansas woman, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The deceased female was found around 11 a.m. on Monday near East 570 Road and 600 Road in Kansas, Oklahoma.

Investigators from the Springdale, Arkansas Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and the OSBI were in the area on Monday, after items belonging to Ava Theresa Moore were found along the road.

Moore, 82, of Springdale, was reported missing from her home on Oct. 20.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., a Springdale detective received a telephone call that Moore’s vehicle, her purse, and its contents had been located near the small Oklahoma community.

The state Medical Examiner’s office will make a positive identification, as well as her manner and cause of death.

If you have any information about Moore’s disappearance or the deceased female found in Delaware County, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can also call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542.