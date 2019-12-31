Missing Arkansas Teens Found in Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Police confirm around 2:00 this afternoon two runaway Bella Vista, Ark. teens were found in Baxter Springs.

Police had been searching for the pair for a few days.

Previous Updates:

The two Bella Vista runaways, Savvanah Bollinger, 14, and Daniel Cartaya, 16, were spotted in Joplin getting into the vehicle shown below near DQ around 5:00 P.M. yesterday, December 29th.

Sources say they were last seen in Joplin today between 10:00 A.M. and 12:00 P.M. December 30th.

If you have any information, please call Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.

Courtesy of Bella Vista Police Department Facebook Page

______________________________________________________________________________

Local police are searching for two runaway teens who may be traveling together.

The Bentonville Police Department issued a press release on Monday regarding a missing/runaway juvenile, Daniel Cartaya, 16, who left his home in Bentonville sometime between the evening of December 28 and the morning of December 29.

He is described as 6’1″ and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say Cartaya may be traveling with 14-year-old Savannah Bollinger.

If you have any information, please contact the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170.

_____________________________________________________________________

The Bella Vista Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile.

Savannah Bollinger, 14, left home sometime overnight December 28. She was last seen wearing pajamas with an olive-colored coat and is likely traveling with another teen.

Bollinger is about 5’7″ and 135 pounds with curly long brunette hair and hazel eyes. She wears multi-colored circular glasses.

If you have any information, please call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.