BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A 10 year-old girl from Barry County goes missing early this morning.

In a Facebook post by the Wheaton Police Department, the public was notified of Onyx Morgan’s disappearance from her home at Farm Road 2130 just south of Wheaton.

Onyx Morgan age 10, 5 ft 2 possibly wearing a pink heavy winter coat. She possibly ran away from home sometime before 9 AM this morning from Farm Road 2130 just south of Wheaton.

If contact is made with her call 417-847-3121 or 417-236-2000