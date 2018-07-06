Miss Oklahoma Profile

Jay, Ok - The town of Jay is cheering on its first Ms. Oklahoma as she prepares to compete for an international title.

She was crowned last Fall and now she will be headed to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Royal International Miss Competition next week.

"They've never had a Ms. Oklahoma from Jay." says Brooke Hester, Ms. Oklahoma

That is until Brooke Hester, born and raised in the town, changed that.

"You would not believe the outpour of love and support that I have received from this community and I am so excited to be able to represent this community." says Hester

Hester has been participating in pageants since she was a little girl and believes that is what inspired her to pursue her dream of becoming Ms. Oklahoma, which she was crowned last October.

"I will kick off the week ... I will do an onstage introduction ... and then I will have an interview, so I'll have a personal interview with the judges ... the interview for these are a little different. You don't just have one table of judges, you go and you do it all at once. You have individual interviews with each one of the judges." says Brooke Hester

The other portions of the competition are talent, fitness, and evening wear.

Hester adds that giving back is one of her biggest passions.

She is currently serving as a director with the Miss Huckleberry pageant. This prepares girls to compete in the Miss America Organization competitions.

"These girls get up here it takes a lot of courage to get up on this stage. It's very empowering to me that builds their confidence and also it helps build social skills." Says Hester

Hester adds although she will be competing against a lot of girls this upcoming week, her biggest goal is to have fun. She says she's looking forward to interacting with the women from many different cultures.