Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen this week helps CMN in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Most of us don’t need a specific reason to go out for ice cream this time of year, but you can help a good cause by buying some later this week.

Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen stores across Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

On that day, some of the proceeds from the sale of each DQ Blizzard will be donated to CMN. In addition to that event, DQ raises money for CMN through the sale of miracle balloons. Dairy Queen has been a national sponsor for Children’s Miracle Network since 1984.

“So every year they have a day where the proceeds of the Blizzards sold come back to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital which just happens to be Freeman Health System here in Joplin, so every Blizzard sold we will get at least a dollar back.” Kennedy Thomas, Freeman Special Events Coordinator

As part of miracle treat day this Thursday, the 32nd and Connecticut store in Joplin will also host a car show and family fun night from 5 to 9 pm. The event will feature bounce houses for children.