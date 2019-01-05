Miracle Service Dog Program provides kids in need with service dogs

Freeman Health Systems will be providing something special to children that express the need. The Miracle Service Dog Program works with one local business to provide kids with service animals to help them with their condition.

The On-Command Canine Training Academy has partnered with the Children's Miracle Network hospitals to provide two children with service dogs this spring. And one mom has seen a big change in their family life since her son was given his new friend.

This is Isaac, an energetic and curious four year old. And this is his service dog, Murphy. Murphy was donated to him through the Miracle Service Dog Program, a program that works to provide children with service animals when the price tag can be a little too much.

"And unfortunately the cost to train a service dog is so high that a lot of families that we're needing them or requesting them weren't able to meet that cost. And insurance, private insurances, will not cover the cost of a service dog. So we stepped in as an organization and made it a priority to establish the program,” says Deborah Oglesby, Program Coordinator for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since its beginning, the program has donated 4 service dogs to children that are at risk of wandering, having seizures or other dangerous situations. The training for these service animals is paid for through donations made to the program. And one mom says she's extremely grateful her son Isaac was given Murphy because otherwise they may have not been able to afford it.

"There's not really, there wasn't really another option. Murphy fulfills a role that nothing else can,” says Laurae Howard, Isaac's mom.

Howard says since her son has received Murphy, she feels as if she has gotten her family back. Family outings seem a little less threatening now that Isaac has someone to keep him calm.

"We had no idea the difference, that our life would, that Murphy would make in our lives. I mean we're able to go on vacation, we're able to go to the grocery store, we're able to go, ya know, took the kids to see Santa. We, now Isaac is included in all of our family outings,” says Howard.

Isaac has had his dog for about a year now, and his mother says there has been a noticeable change in his behavior. If you would like to apply a child for this program, visit the link we’ve provided here.