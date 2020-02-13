Minnie Hackney Community Center still fostering growth for the black community

JOPLIN, Mo. — As February is recognized as Black History Month, local organizations reflect on the impact black history has had on their community.

The Minnie Hackney Community Center in Joplin has a long standing history of fostering growth for the black community.

The building has stood on Main Street for decades, and served as a spot for African-Americans to connect and educate one another here in Southwest Missouri.

Nanda Nunnelly, Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, said, “The history of the black community and the future of the black community are found within the walls of this building.”

About 76 years ago, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center opened it’s doors on Main Street in Joplin.

During the segregation era, the facility served as one of the few spots for African-Americans to connect.

“This was a place to be able to get together, outside of church, and have social, recreation and education opportunities.”

And the center didn’t only help locals.

It helped African-Americans travelling down Route 66 too.

“They knew they could stop in here, they could find out about places they could eat, they could find out about places they could get lodging, because that was not easy to find at that time.”

And the Community Service Center even had a visit from Langston Hughes back in 1958.

“So, Langston hopped on a flight, on Ozark Airlines, and flew right into Joplin.”

He came to town to visit his late older brothers resting place, the Fairview Cemetery.

But he did leave town on a high note.

“And then went on to have the first documented interracial cocktail party in Joplin.”

And most recently, it was a stop on democratic candidate, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign.

As the building still stands after 74 years, many are hoping the legacy of the center continues.

“We are still relevant for the community.”

The Community Center still hosts a wide variety of events for members to enjoy including a youth group, yoga classes, and a quilting for the homeless workshop.

And the building under went a renovation back in May.