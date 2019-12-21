Ministry holds gift-wrapping fundraiser

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri college kids are earning money for a trip by wrapping Christmas presents.

Grace Baptist’s Pathways College Ministry is holding their gift wrapping fundraiser.

Community members dropped off their gifts today in Joplin to have them wrapped, decorated, and signed.

And the ministry is only asking for a donation.

It’ll help support these kids on their trip to Atlanta for a passion conference on new year’s.

Grant Ousley, Grace Baptist Church College Instructor, said, “This is the first year that we’ve done this and it sounds really fun, so we’ll probably doing it in years to come and we’re definitely just excited just to be able to serve our community in a fun way and just enjoy Christmas together.”

The gift wrapping fundraiser will continue both Saturday and Sunday from noon to two.