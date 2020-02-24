Miners Hall Museum showcases dance history of Kansas

FRANKLIN, Kan. — Southeast Kansans meet up in Franklin to reflect on the the rich dance history of the area.

The Miners Hall Museum held a presentation Sunday on the big bands and dance bands of southeast Kansas.

Between the 1930’s and 40’s, hundreds of people would flock to the area to listen to the nation’s most popular swing and polka artists of that time.

A few of the famous dance halls include, the Trianon, the Tower, and the Gay Parita ballrooms.

Sunday’s presenter says it’s important to come to events like these to remember the rich history of southeast Kansas.

J.T. Knoll, Miners Hall Museum Quarterly Exhibition Coordinator, says, “To gather more of the history and to pay honor of the people who came before us and what they did for us, and just community; to get together, be together, and feel the energy of seeing old friends and being together and talking about music and old days.”

The Miners Hall Museum will host a presentation March 22 about the rock and roll and country presence from the 1950’s to the 1980’s in southeast Kansas.