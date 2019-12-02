Miners Hall Museum hosts presentation on Benjamin and John Gunn

FRANKLIN, Kan. — Southeast Kansas residents head to Franklin to learn about local history.

Miners Hall Museum held a presentation Sunday on Benjamin and John Walker Gunn of Crawford County.

Benjamin Gunn traveled to every county in every state in the United States before 1938.

He also was the editor and publisher of the Arcadia Times.

Benjamin’s son, John Walker, was closely associated to the authors of the little blue books that were published in Girard.

The presenter of the program says she’s excited to share this history, especially since she found out she’s related to the Gunn family.

Holly Reed, presenter, says, “I didn’t even know about this part of my family history until a neighbor lady brought me an old book one day and said ‘I think this is some kin of yours, and I thought you might like to have it.’ I started looking into it and it turned out it was some kin of mine. It was Benjamin Gunn.”

The Miners Hall Museum’s next event will be on December 15.

Matthew Thompson will be at the museum presenting about socialism and the free press in Kansas.