Miners Hall Museum honors work of Southeast Kansas trailblazer

A new quarterly exhibit at the Miners Hall Museum in Franklin recognizes a local innovator.

As a part of its ‘Spirit of Little Balkans’ series, the museum presents ‘Little Blue Books 100 Years!’ This year marks the centennial celebration of Emanuel Haldeman-Julius’ Little Blue Books.

The Girard native is reffered to as a pioneer in the paperback book industry.

The exhibit showcases Haldeman-Julius’ role in getting the book printing industry started in Southeast Kansas and helping it grow into a phenomenon.

“Haldeman-Julius were very much into making sure that reforms were made that child labor laws were installed, that women and men were on an equal status, and they were a little ahead of their time,” explained Linda Knoll with the museum. “So, in a conservative environment that we had at that time here, they really stood out.”

The museum will be hosting presentations over the next three months taking a deep dive into the series.

