Mine shaft opens up in parking lot along 15th St.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business has a big project ahead – after a mine shaft opens up in the parking lot.

Stewart and Neece land surveying sits on the northeast corner of 15th and Wisconsin.

And that’s where you’ll find one of the most recent mine shafts to open up in the Joplin area.

Workers estimate it’s twelve feet across and about five feet deep.

Steve Allgood, Stewart & Neece, said, “Left on Tuesday, came in on Wednesday morning and a small hole in the parking lot. Which we had known that there was a shaft there.”

Workers say the shaft had first opened up about five years ago, so they’re planning a more extensive fix this time.