Millions to be invested in water system improvements in Southwest City

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — The Trump Administration along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is investing $2.28 million to update the water system in Southwest City.

The money is a combination of a $1.5 million loan and $674,000 grant through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The funding will be used to make improvements to the city’s entire water treatment and distribution system.

That includes modernizing distribution lines, construction of a new well, and taking an older well and water tower out of service. When complete, the improvements will provide a safer and more reliable system for all residents in Southwest City.