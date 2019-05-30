Millions of dollars in property goes unclaimed by Jasper County owners

JOPLIN, MO. - $14 million in unclaimed property could be claimed by Jasper County owners.

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick set up a claims site in Joplin Wednesday. Residents could check the state database for any uncashed paychecks, outstanding utility deposits or unused gift cards. Fitzpatrick has been on the job about four months and says it didn't take long to notice Jasper County had a much longer list than average.

"The things that generate unclaimed property are when somebody moves, or when somebody changes jobs, somebody passes away. And we actually had all three of those things happen in a pretty significant way in 2011 from the tornado," says Scott Fitzpatrick, Missouri State Treasurer.

Although the claims event in Joplin has wrapped up, you can still check your name online through this link.