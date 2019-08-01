Military exhibit will stay in display at McDonald County Historic Courthouse Museum

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A temporary military exhibit at the McDonald County Historic Courthouse Museum will stay on longer than expected.

Every two years, the museum displays a temporary exhibit. Response from the most recent one has been so impactful, museum officials have decided to keep it on permanently.

First displayed in May 2018, the exhibit honors and respects all veterans of McDonald County. There are 113 veterans pictured in the museum, along with uniforms donated by veterans.

“Its made such an impact on our visitors that we decided not to give it up we will keep it up here.” Karen Dobbs, McDonald County Historical Society President

You can visit the museum and the military exhibit every Friday and Saturday.