OZARK, Mo.– A third-grader at Ozark West Elementary was in for a surprise this afternoon (1/8/2020).

Zane Fitzpatrick’s dad, Robert, spent the last 18 months serving in Iraq with the Missouri National Guard but he finally made it home today.

Last year, Zane’s second-grade class wrote letters to his dad and in return, he sent back a flag that still hangs in the classroom.