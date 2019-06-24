Mike’s Fight

Community members ride their motorcycles to raise money for a beloved biker.

Mike Streight of Joplin was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma on April 11th and started chemotherapy this week. That’s why family and friends gathered at Old Broadway Club in Joplin for a poker run and auction in his name. A close friend of Mike’s is grateful for all of the support the biker community has given to this cause.

“It’s awesome to see the community come together like this and bikers always do. We’ve had lots of benefits over the last 20 years and guess who steps up always, all the bikers. They’re good people and we appreciate every one of them, especially helping us with Mike,” said Earl Whitehead, Mike Streight’s Friend.

Event organizers hope to raise as much money as they can to help with Mike’s medical bills.