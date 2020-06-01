Mike Parson declares a state of emergency

MISSOURI — Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency late Saturday night citing civil unrest and ordered the Missouri National Guard and Highway Patrol to be on stand-by to assist local authorities.

Governor Parson said that citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest and that he is committed to protecting those rights

In response to the current protest erupting over the death of George Floyd, Parson said in part, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people.”

He further stated that despite many peaceful assemblies, other events throughout Missouri have created hazards to safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors to the state.