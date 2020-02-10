Mike Bloomberg’s campaign makes stop in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mike Bloomberg’s campaign visits Joplin as he works to advance in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries.

Lousiville Mayor Greg Fischer represented Bloomberg Sunday at the Minnie Hackney Community Center.

The Bloomberg campaign is visiting key states, like Missouri, to promote him in his journey to become the next President of the United States.

Fischer shared highlights of Bloomberg’s career including becoming a successful entrepreneur, launching Bloomberg LP, and showcasing his contribution serving as the mayor of New York City for three consecutive terms.

Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville, says, “Well if New York City was its own economy, it would be the 10th largest country in the world. So he has experience operating a government at scale. United Nations is in New York City, heads of state come to visit you when you are mayor of New York City, and then he has a global business so he’s on a first name with almost all the presidents of different countries of the world.”

The Bloomberg campaign also stopped in Springfield today as well.