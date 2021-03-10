Michelle Obama to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame this year

"One of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century."

NEW YORK – On Monday, International Women’s Day, it was announced that former first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame (NWHF) later this year.

“Advocate, author, lawyer, and 44th First Lady of the United States—the first Black person to serve in the role—Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” states NWHF’s website.

As first lady, Obama developed multiple advocacy groups. They include the Let’s Move! program that aimed to end childhood obesity, the Joining Forces organization to support military veterans, the Reach Higher Initiative to help students better understand job opportunities, and Let Girls Learn, a program that supports girls’ education around the world.

In 2018, Obama released a memoir titled “Becoming,” selling over 15 million copies and winning the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

In 2020, she launched The Michelle Obama Podcast, “which features the former First Lady alongside friends and loved ones as they dive into conversations about the relationships that make us who we are,” according to NWHF’s statement.

Obama and several other inductees will be honored at an induction ceremony on October 2, 2021, at the “recently revitalized” 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building located in Seneca Falls, New York – the birthplace of the American Women’s Rights Movement.

Other inductees include author Octavia Butler, activist during the temperance movement Emily Howland and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

The Hall, founded in 1968, has a mission to showcase “great women…inspiring all,” according to their website. The organization honors women of the past and the present, hoping to inspire women of the future.