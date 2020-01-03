Miami’s CASA earns grant to create training facilities

MIAMI, Ok. — Miami’s CASA organization earns a grant to help them better serve local children who have been neglected.

Through this grant CASA will create setups for training facilities in both Miami and Claremore.

They will be able to show videos and help train people working to serve there cause.

And CASA employees say it will be great for existing volunteers to learn how to use a database called Optima.

This caters to health and wellness options for those who use their services.

The Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative Foundation funded the grant.

Angela Henderson, Casa Executive Director, said, “Well unfortunately we live in communities where children are being abused and neglected each day and those children sometimes come to the attnetion of the court system and they need to be advocated for in the court system.”

Henderson adds CASA’s direct role is to make sure kids are safe and they don’t stay in foster care, so they can be put in permanent homes.

She says they are 100% funded by grants and organizations so they are thankful for the help.