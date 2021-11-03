Miami woman’s death remains under investigation

PICHER – No arrests have been made in the death of a Miami woman found in a rural Ottawa County field, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said Wednesday.

Tony Elizabeth Torres, 47, also known as Toni Elizabeth Moran, of Miami was found Monday three miles north of Commerce in the Picher-Cardin area in rural Ottawa County, a victim of an apparent homicide.

Arbeitman said Moran’s death remains under investigation.

The manner of death or the weapon used wasn’t released. The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, she said.

Online court records show Moran had several outstanding warrants for misdemeanor drug violations, felony third-degree burglary, assault and battery, and endangering while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer.

https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/miami-woman-found-insane-in-death-of-toddler-now-victim-of-homicide/

Using the name Tony Torres, she was found insane in the 2003 drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex. Torres was allowed to leave a mental hospital in 2011 after it was ruled, she was not a danger to society.

Alex was found submerged in about 20 feet of water in Spring River, about four miles north of Twin Bridges State Park in northern Ottawa County on Aug. 21, 2003. Tony Torres was found on a riverbank, and her son Brandon Wayne McKibben, who was 10 at the time, was found sitting on the opposite side of the river screaming for help.

Torres, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, confessed to authorities when she was arrested, “God told me to do it.”

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.



