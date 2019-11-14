Miami Tribe hosts heritage event

MIAMI, Ok. — In efforts of recognizing our nation’s first Americans, American Indian Heritage Month is celebrated in November.

Since 1990, the U.S. has recognized this month dedicated to paying tribute to Native American’s impact.

Miami Tribe of Oklahoma officials say Ottawa County has a unique position with 9 federally recognized tribes in the area.

Tribal member Meghan Dorey says Native American history is such a huge part of American culture.

So honoring their contributions to society is vital.

“Important time to stop and remember that these people have a vital culture of rich heritage that is living today. They have language and dances and foods.”

The tribes will be teaming up holding a Native American Heritage Day at the Miami Civic Center next Tuesday.

It will be from 8:30 A.M. To 2:45 P.M.

The event will feature powwow dancing and activities for children to participate in.