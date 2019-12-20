Miami to revamp alcohol ordinances

MIAMI, Ok. — The city of Miami is considering passing an alcoholic beverages control ordinance.

These changes are helping the city align with state law changes.

In 2016 Oklahoma began moving towards alcohol modernization.

Ben Loring, City Of Miami Attorney, said, “It went into affect actually last year but the legislature has made a bunch of changes to refine issues on it.”

And now the city of Miami is adapting to those changes looking at bringing city ordinances into compliance with state law.

This will be done in a proposed alcoholic beverages control ordinance.

“With direction from the city council we’re going to prohibit strip clubs in the city limits that operate in conjunction with selling alcohol. Right now we have no ordinance at all about that but that’s something that the council has the option to do.”

City Attorney Ben Loring says it is a complete rewrite of the few ordinances in place that deal with alcohol in the city.

Changes in the ordinance could include allowing parents to take children under 12 years of age into a liquor store.

“In conjunction with a public event a festival type of thing it would be allowed to possess and drink alcohol in public. Has to be authorized in a authorized event but right now its simply not allowed whatsoever in the city of Miami.”

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa Co. Sheriff, said, ‘When it comes to the alcohol or the beverage control.They can adopt certain laws that fall within their criteria. They can basically enforce that within the city itself so they can write a citation instead of running a district charge on it so the city can generate income based on that not so much the district itself.”