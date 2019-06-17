Miami to receive additional disaster relief as a result of flooding

The City of Miami is selected to receive additional on-site natural disaster relief through the Red Cross.

The non-profit has partnered with the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster Group to provide these services.

There will be mulit-agency resource centers opened, which will host various non-profit and faith based organizations.

The resource center will be open on Saturday, June 22 from 10 AM to 7 PM at the Miami Civic Center.

For some agencies, they require people in need of assistance to show verification of their address.

Several other cities throughout Oklahoma will open temporary resource centers as well.

