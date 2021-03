MIAMI, Ok. — A citywide clean-up will take place in Miami the next couple of weeks.

City officials are asking residents to have all their trash items placed as close to the street curb as possible – and to keep it away from mailboxes, parked cars, trees, utility poles, and landscaped features.

Collections for the Northwest and Southwest sections will be on March 22nd and March 29th, respectively – beginning at 7 a.m.