Miami Splash Pad to open in the spring

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami’s Splash Pad is complete as a former industrial site is restored back to use for the public.

The Splash Pad showcases several historic symbols representing Miami and the State of Oklahoma.

This includes paying tribute to the Coleman Theater with a popcorn bucket, as well as many Route 66 references.

It has been a project several years in the works.

It is made possible through parternships with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, State Tourism Department, and the EPA.

Weather has caused many delays with the project’s completion, so city leaders are excited for the new addition.

Dean Kruithof, Miami City Manager, says, “We are just very proud of that becuase we took an old industrial property, and it did have some environmental issues, cleaned it up added it to another park system that already existed and we really created something beautiful for our community.”

The Splash Pad is expected to open this spring.