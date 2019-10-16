Miami shooting leaves two dead and two others clinging to life

MIAMI, Ok. — Around 8:30 PM Tuesday evening this tragedy played out inside a residence in Miami. Neighbors tell us they didn’t know what was going on until they heard a woman scream who had fled into the front yard.

“There was one individual who had ran out [of the house] and she had gunshot wounds. She was treated then flown out. Then officers made entry and found the two people deceased. And then another with a gunshot wound.” Chief Thomas Anderson of the Miami Police Department.

“We believe the suspect is deceased, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

When pressed more asking what led up to the shooting. Was it an argument, a dispute? “It’s too early to tell,” he stated.