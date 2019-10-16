Miami shooting leaves two dead and two others clinging to life

MIAMI, Ok. — Around 8:30 PM Tuesday evening this tragedy played out inside a residence in Miami. Neighbors tell us they didn’t know what was going on until they heard a woman scream who had fled into the front yard.
“There was one individual who had ran out [of the house] and she had gunshot wounds. She was treated then flown out. Then officers made entry and found the two people deceased. And then another with a gunshot wound.” Chief Thomas Anderson of the Miami Police Department.
“We believe the suspect is deceased, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
When pressed more asking what led up to the shooting. Was it an argument, a dispute? “It’s too early to tell,” he stated.
At approximately 2030 on 10-15-2019. Miami Officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of I NW. Upon arrival they found a female subject who had been shot. They were made aware of the suspect who had barricaded himself inside the residence. When Officers made entry, they discovered two deceased individuals, one of which was believed to be the suspect. A third victim was also found inside the residence with a gunshot wound. The names of the 4 subjects involved are not being released at this time. Detectives are still processing the scene.Miami Police Department