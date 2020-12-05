Miami Schools implement ticket allotment system for sporting events

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami School District has implemented a ticket allotment system for athletic events.

Chad Davis, Athletic Director, said, “Every decision that we make here we do it with the intent of what’s best for our kids, what keeps our kids in school, what keeps them in face to face instruction with their teachers and side by side with their peers.”

The ticket allotment system at Miami Public Schools will give eligible athletes the opportunity to receive attendance vouchers. Each athlete will be allowed up to four tickets per event.

“What that does for us is that allows us to keep our total head count down inside our athletic facilities to be able to probably social distance people at our events.”

With this they will have everyone follow covid-19 protocol.

“We have marked off the two gyms that we play in our activity center and our high school practice gym we have blocked off basically 50% capacity just with some simple signage and things like that. Masks are required upon entry.”

Miami visitors that have vouchers will still have to pay for admission.

“We you know if they have an all seasons pass to all of our athletic events or a coaches pass or something like that they simple give the stocked allotted ticket that we dispersed to their student athlete and then they pay or show their pass to gain attendance.”

This also impacts out of town visitors.

“We give them the exact same ticket allotment that we give our own fans so for instanced we played a team yesterday in Jr. High basketball my AD and their AD was on the phone last week and I explained how this deal works and basically they passed out stock ticket from their school district to their student athletes at our request.”

The main concern is to keep everyone safe.

Keni Iverson, Assistant Superintendent, said, “The kids have said ‘ah man that’s to bad we can only have four but we’re so glad we get to play and so I think that’s what we still have to go back what’s best for the kids and to get them on that court.”

The allotment protocol began this Wednesday and if you don’t have a voucher a live stream will be available for people to watch at home.