Miami schools educating students about viruses

MIAMI, Ok. — Miami Public Schools is educating its students, staff, and faculty about precautions they should take in response to the global pandemic coronavirus.

The district begins spring break next week.

School leaders are encouraging families to not travel to any level 2 or level 3 countries affected with coronavirus identified by the CDC.

And if individuals believe they may have been in contact with someone with the illness they should be in quarantine for 14 days.

Miami Public Schools is using information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, local medical professionals, and the CDC to evaluate actions it should take.

Jeremy Hogan, Miami Public Schools Superintendent, said, “On our end we are developing packets of work that can be sent home with our elementary students. We’ve got devices and things we can send home with older students put them on a homebound program so their education doesn’t stop.”

A survey will be going out this week for 4th through 12th grade students to gauge the amount of kids who have access to the internet.

This may be an alternative if school has to be let out for a period of time.

The district is working with the State Department of Education to find out actions to take if they are forced to close.