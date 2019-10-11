Miami School District seeks community support to meet classroom needs

The Miami Public School District is turning to the community for support in providing more resources to students.

The district has partnered with the organization “Donor’s Choose,” which helps people directly fulfill classroom needs through a financial donation.

Miami has several teachers who would benefit from the program. They’d like to provide active chairs for active learners, dry erase tables for students to solve problems, and headphones for kids to use during their personal learning.

If you are interested in supporting the Miami Public School District, click here.