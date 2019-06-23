Miami resource center helps provide aids to flood victims

MIAMI, Okla. – Oklahoma storm victims are given relief aid through a multi-agency resource center in Miami.

The Red Cross organized the event partnering with other community agencies to help those recovering from last month’s flooding and storms.

Organizations represented include Oklahoma’s response team, Catholic Charities, and Oklahoma’s legal aid team.

Volunteers assessed home damages so they could get the best treatment.

Red Cross officials say it was great turnout, with clients ready for service.

Celeste Carpenter, Red Cross Disaster Program Manger, says, “Victims of the flooding and the storm, I don’t think they fully understand how much help they can get here. So this is a really good place for them to come out and get a start. The Oklahoma insurance department also has a table here so they can answer questions if there is an issue with filing claims.”

Sheila Macy, Miami flood victim, says, “It’s really beneficial, really beneficial. It’s really great having it. At a time like this you really need all the help you can get.”

Carpenter adds food boxes and clean up supplies were given out to help people in their recovery efforts.

She says the Red Cross will continue traveling through the state throughout the week to help people in need.