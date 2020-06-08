MIAMI RESIDENTS: your daily commute may be affected

MIAMI, Okla. — If you’re in the Miami area, there’s a road closure that may impact your commute.

Beginning June 8, East BJ Tunnel Boulevard from Main to E Street Northeast and D street from BJ Tunnel Blvd to 5th Avenue will be closed for sanitary sewer slip line repairs.

Construction is expected for two weeks.

If you are traveling to the Splash Pad, use the entrances to Marvin’s and Walgreen’s to travel to the parking area across BJ tunnel.

If you are visiting a business in the areas closed, use B Street Northeast to the truck route.