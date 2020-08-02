Miami renames a street for a native musician

MIAMI, Okla. — Northeast Oklahoma residents gather to recognize one of their own that has recently been inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

David Osborne, a Miami native and pianist, was the resident of honor.

Osborne has played the Steinway Piano for seven of the last presidents and has played his Tunes for Patrons all over the world.

Today, the Mayor of Miami renamed the street the musician grew up on from D Street to David Osborne street in a special ceremony.

Osborne says he is humbled and proud to represent his community in this way.

David Osborne, Musician, says, “No matter how anyone discourages you in life, never give up, never give up your dream. Because i’m living proof that if you keep tenaciously fighting for your

dream, you can achieve it.”

Bless Parker, Mayor of Miami, says, “Dave is going to be our third member from here in Miami, we have other musicians that are still going Keifer Thompson with Thompson Squared, Keith

Anderson, so we have a lot of history here when it comes to music and arts, so we love to celebrate it.”

The night will conclude with a show by David Osborne at 7 P.M. at the Coleman Theater in Miami.

Osborne will be joining the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.