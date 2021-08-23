Miami Public Schools starting date is delayed

MIAMI, Okla. — It’ll be another two weeks before students in the Miami School District head back to class.

District officials had hoped the addition to the high school would be finished in time for classes to start on time, but Superintendent Nicholas Highsmith says it became apparent during the summer, the starting date would have to be pushed back.

And that includes all schools in the district. They want to keep everyone on the same schedule.

Highsmith says construction work at the high school should be wrapped up soon. They’ll be back in class on Tuesday, September 7th.