Miami Public Schools ready to provide support after death of 11-year-old student

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Public Schools Superintendent provides an update on how his district is dealing with the tragic loss of a 5th grade student.

About three dozen counselors, pastors, and youth ministers are expected to be on hand to providing support when students return from Fall Break on Monday.

Read his letter below:

Dear MPS Community,

I am writing to provide an update on how the district is dealing with the tragic loss of one of our students and letting you know the supports we have in place. Since yesterday’s update, the OSBI and MPD have released the name of the student we lost, so we now feel it is okay to do the same. Kayla Billings was a 5th-grade student at Nichols Upper Elementary School. She was a very kind and considerate child with an infectious personality.

Yesterday morning, we met with Nichols staff to inform them of Kayla’s passing. As you could imagine, the news was not well received. Nichols has a strong culture, and the team is doing a great job of supporting one another. Additionally, we contacted all families that have a student in the same class as Kayla and sent out a school-wide message, so parents and guardians could have conversations with their children. Next, we began communicating with community partners to set up a support system for our students and staff when we return to school on Monday. I am pleased to tell you that we will have over three dozen counselors, pastors, and youth ministers on hand to provide support. While most of the resources are being allocated to Nichols, we will have supports at other school sites, as well. I feel we have a good plan in place for Monday, but we will continue to communicate with our team and our community partners to address any challenges that may arise.

Lastly, please know that the support from our community has been tremendous during this difficult time. Every counseling agency in our area, our community churches, Miami PD, and numerous other community organizations have offered their support. I want to thank Courtney Billings, Principal at Nichols ES, and Pam Chaney, Dean of Students at Nichols ES, for their strong leadership during this challenging time. Also, I would like to thank our School-Based Social Worker, Peyton Westmoreland, and First Christian Church Youth Minister, Lance Corter, for their support yesterday and for organizing the support systems from our counseling agencies and the faith-based community.

In unfortunate times like the one we’re facing, you find out a lot about your community and the leadership of an organization. Our community has rallied to support us, and our school’s leadership has been exemplary. We are very grateful for your support, but ask that you continue praying for Kayla’s family, our staff, and our students.

“Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will hold on to you with My righteous right hand” (HCSB, Isaiah 41:10).

Sincerely,

Jeremy Hogan

Superintendent

Miami Public Schools