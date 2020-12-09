Miami Public Library provides craft kits

MIAMI, Ok. — Miami Public Library is keeping kids busy this holiday season.

They are offering a free grab’n’go craft kit. Kids will learn how to create a Christmas tree out of popsicle sticks, green paper, bells, and yarn.

It also comes with a ‘mad lib’ Christmas booklet. Last month the craft kit focused on making a turkey. The free kits are offered to both kids and adults.

Judy Beauchamp, Miami Children’s Librarian, said, “Oh we’re excited especially when we get to see pictures. Like if they post them on our Facebook page, we love to see what they are doing at home and we miss them. So it’s our way of connecting with them and their parents.”

If you are on the hunt for Christmas presents, the library is also offering a holiday book bundle. It consists of 4 donated books and a ornament and costs just one dollar. You can stop by or call to set up your curbside pick up.