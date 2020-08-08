Miami Public Library offering programs to improve computer skills

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Public Library is now offering a new program aimed at helping individuals improve computer skills, making them competitive in the job market.

Library staff say they want you to show employers what you know, through the Northstar Digital Literacy Certificate Program.

It’s a free self-guided online assessment that shows your ability to perform basic computer tasks.

You can even earn a certificate in essential computer skills or software skills.

In order to earn a certificate, each assessment must be taken in a supervised setting like the library.

For more information, you can contact the library’s Adult Literacy Program Coordiantor at 918-541-2292.