Miami Public Library launches fitness program

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Public Library has a new program to help keep the community fit.

Health officials say people in Oklahoma, especially Ottawa County, have struggled with their fitness and activity in movement. Places have shut down and what better way to learn new work out lessons than at your own home?

Callie Cortner, Assistant Library Director, said, “You have a better quality of life when you have a better grasp on physical and mental health it gives everybody the opportunity to better themselves and better their lives.”

The Miami Public Library partnered with Peaceful Warrior’s Martial Arts as part of their health Literacy Grant sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“This allows them too engage their bodies and their minds for physical fitness, and peaceful warriors is all about strengthening mind and body. So that was one of things that caused me to reach out to them specifically was because I know that they already have those values in place.”

The program will have many different options to choose from.

“With peaceful warriors we’re starting with the tricking program which it kinda ties in martial arts with gymnastics and dance movements then we will be doing adult fitness and then yoga and children fitness and they are all 6 videos long so we’ll spread them out throughout the weeks so 1 video per week.”

The community is having a positive response with it being new for 3 weeks.

Judy Beauchamp Participant, said, “I’m really looking forward to the yoga but actually I’m gonna go back and rewatch these and do some of the stretching because I think that’s really important.”

Drake Cortner, 3 Grade, said, “You can get a nice workout from it and you can get up off the couch and when you’re bored you can just grab a computer search it up and watch it online and do the moves with the video.”

It’ll give students more opportunities to be active during the holidays or learning from home.

“I’ll probably tell them about the videos and they’ll probably be into it. I know a lot of people in my class that like karate and all that stuff so.”

If you would like to sign up and participate, information is provided below. And if you are not wanting to work out but still want to participate, they also have mental and nutrition lessons available as well.

https://www.facebook.com/miamipubliclibraryhttps://miamipl.okpls.org/health-literacy-2/