Miami Public Library keeping teens active

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Public Library has created a way for teens to be hands-on with new activities during the pandemic.

The library just launched its teen Winter reading program on Bean Stack app. The program will run until February 28th.

Teens are challenged to read 10 books for a chance to win a free book or if they read 5 books they get a prize, like a basketball. Other activities are ‘stay well, stay inspired’ activity kit that has a journal, coloring pages, book mark and button pin and crafts to do at home. Each free activity comes with instructions and there are different activities each month.

Sonja Haskins, Library Assistant, said, “I think boredom is a huge problem especially for teens you hear that all the time. ‘We’re bored, there’s nothing to do.” and that can affect- can affect us as adults so I think that will have a huge impact on teens.”

For more information on the Bean Stack app or on the teen activities you can find the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/MPLTeenhttps://miamipl.okpls.org/teens/