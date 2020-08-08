Miami Police Investigating Shooting, Woman Injured, Suspect in Custody

MIAMI, Ok.–The Miami Police Department is investigating after a shooting earlier today.

Police were called to the 100 block of J Street NW for reports of shots fired.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound and a male suspect fled on foot.

Police chased him down Highway 125 and were able to take the male into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The female victim was transported to a hospital, no word yet on the extent of her injuries.