Miami Police Department urging locals to stay aware of flooding

MIAMI, Okla. — With more rain coming in the next couple of days, The Miami Police Department is telling residents to be aware of their surroundings.

Law enforcement says not to park along East Street Bridge area during heavy rainfall because the land can flood quickly and with little warning

They also recommend not standing directly on the bridge or other structures that are above the rising flood water because they could potentially collapse.

Thomas Anderson Miami Chief Of Police, says, “It’s horrible you know Miami has had just a lot of past experience with floods so we’re very sympathetic to anybody with those issues and hopefully the rain will lighten up and the water will go down and there won’t be a whole lot of property damage.”

He recommends the public stay home and only travel if necessary.