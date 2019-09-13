Miami PD launches Wardog Police Cadet youth training program

The Miami Police Department is launching the Wardogs Police Cadets program. Participants will learn about criminal investigations, defense tactics, and patrolling.

They must also perform community service, ride with an officer for four hours a month, and maintain good grades.

It is open to both boys and girls who are in high school.

Applicants must go through an interview process and only the top 20 applicants will be selected.

One of the major goals of Miami’s Wardogs Police Cadets is to capture youth in the community.

“Police image nowadays is tainted. Every position any job any profession has bad apples,” explained Officer Andrew Hanson. “It tends to affect us more because the public sees us as a position of authority — they come to us for help.

If you are a high school student and you think you may be interested, you have until September 20th to apply. A parent must also approve your participation.

For more information, call the Miami Police Department at (918)542-5585